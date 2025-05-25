Hideo Kojima says what we're all thinking about one of 2024's biggest box office flops

HQ

At the end of 2024, a musical biopic made its arrival that frankly confused many. The film was a retelling of the life of the former Take That member and then solo performer, Robbie Williams, and it was a movie that did not do very well commercially at all, despite a pretty excellent critical consensus. In total, it has been said that the film cost well over $100 million to make and it barely managed to surpass $20 million at the global box office, leading it to being regarded as one of the biggest flops of the year, and this was all despite its very strange choice of direction...

The film decided to depict Williams not as a human but as a chimpanzee and this has led to the famed video game creator Hideo Kojima now sharing his review of the flick, saying the same thing anyone who has seen the film has asked themselves too at one moment or another.

"I watched BETTER MAN on the plane. I have no idea why Robbie Williams is portrayed as a chimpanzee the whole time, but I was in tears by the end."

Kojima did elaborate further on why he fell in love with the film by the time the credits rolled, adding, "At my junior high graduation event way back, just like in the film, I sang "MY WAY" solo on stage in the auditorium —me for the first verse, Tatsuo for the second. Then the whole class joined in for the chorus. It brought back memories of my late father too. So many things came flooding back, and I couldn't stop crying until the end credits were over."

Have you seen Better Man and are you also curious as to why Williams was portrayed by a chimpanzee?