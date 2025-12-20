Hideo Kojima says OD is "a system like no other" and build on "a completely new medium"

HQ

Hideo Kojima has previously hinted that even he himself does not have a complete grasp of his upcoming project OD, which is being developed in collaboration with Microsoft. What we do know is that it is a horror title whose script is being written alongside director Jordan Peele.

Kojima has now commented on this seemingly extremely peculiar title in an interview with Japanese Nikkei Xtrend (via GamesRadar), which somehow manages to sound even stranger the more we learn about it:

"I think when you first see OD it looks like horror. But the system it uses isn't ordinary. Everything is made in a game engine, and a game is a game, but it's still a system like no other. That's why we built a completely new medium together with Microsoft."

Kojima says he can't reveal any more about OD yet on the publisher's orders, but for those who are curious, there is a clue in the latest (and only) trailer, called Knock, which no one seems to have noticed yet:

"I can't say anything else or Mr. Phil [Spencer] will be mad at me. But actually, if you watch the teaser trailer many times, there's a hint. I really can't say what it is, but if you watch it 100 times... At the end of the trailer, it reads 'for all players and screamers'. That's also a big hint."

If you feel like watching the Knock trailer a hundred times, you can find it below. What do you think Kojima is referring to?

