Hideo Kojima reveals his favourite character from Death Stranding 2

Considering how attached a creator like Kojima is to his games, it might seem like picking a favourite child when he's asked to pick a favourite character. However, Kojima has next to no hesitation when going over who his favourite character is in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

"There was a character called Cliff, played by Mads Mikkelsen, and he was very popular," Kojima told Variety. "However, in the story of DS1, he died, and I couldn't bring him back in DS2. So I thought about Neil. I'm a big fan of Luca Marinelli and I really wanted to work with him. But my favorite is Fragile, played by Léa Seydoux."

"You might think it's Sam, but Sam is the main character. He's the protagonist, but Fragile is actually one of the hidden main characters in DS2. For Léa Seydoux, we brought up the technology level of capturing her so she's more natural in how she says her lines and how she acts, which is beautiful. I also asked Woodkid to create a song dedicated to Fragile. So every time Fragile comes in the game, you can hear the theme running in the background. Overall, it's a great character. If you haven't played the game, you'll be surprised at how good the acting and how good the character of Fragile is. Make sure you play until the end," he continued.

It's interesting to note that Kojima did not think to bring Cliff back in some way due to his popularity, as he's committed to the story he wants to tell. It might mean that some characters aren't safe as we look to the future of Death Stranding, but that's only going to make the story all the more interesting for fans.