Hideo Kojima reveals his biggest regret with Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Sometimes, as a creator, even an auteur like Hideo Kojima, you can't quite bring your vision to life. Not in the perfect imagining of it, at least. Recently, Kojima took to Twitter/X to talk about one such occasion regarding the PSP game Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

At the end of the game, The Boss takes control of the Peace Walker, which is an AI weapon. Telling it to drown itself, the weapon then sings the song Sing by Joe Raposo. Initially, another song was intended to be played during that sequence.

Kojima doesn't reveal what the initial song was, but fans believe it to have been Imagine by John Lennon, as that's the song that replaces Sing in the novelisation of Peace Walker.