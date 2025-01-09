Hideo Kojima recommends classic film for tough times

HQ

Hideo Kojima, the mind behind iconic video games like Metal Gear, has once again taken to social media to share a film recommendation. This time, the renowned creator has urged his followers to watch Papillon, a 1973 classic starring Steve McQueen. According to Kojima, the film has helped him through many difficult moments in his life.

The gripping prison drama directed by Franklin J. Schaffner tells the story of a man wrongly convicted of murder and sent to a brutal French Guiana penal colony. Kojima describes Papillon as a representation of the "indomitable spirit" and a powerful reminder to never give up, even in the toughest times. For the game designer, it's not just a story of survival—it's a symbol of freedom and resilience, much like the "phoenix" rising from the ashes.

Kojima's personal connection to the film goes beyond its story, as he reveals it has been a source of inspiration whenever he faced moments of doubt. If you're looking for motivation or a moment of escape, Kojima encourages you to watch this timeless classic. Have you ever found comfort in a film or TV show during difficult times?