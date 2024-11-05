Hideo Kojima really loved Joker: Folie à Deux

HQ

Things looked bleak for Joker: Folie à Deux even before its release, with plenty of poor reviews and audiences turning away, making the movie a costly flop for Warner. But... not everyone has been unhappy.

Last week Quentin Tarantino praised the film on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, heaping praise on the movie and Joaquin Phoenix, and now Hideo Kojima has watched it, and he too is head over heels in love.

In a long post on X, he explains his positions and intricate theories, and concludes that he believes Joker: Folie à Deux will be re-evaluated in time:

"Over the next 10 or 20 years, this movie's reputation will likely change along with the permeation of hero movies to come."

What did you think? Are Tarantino and Kojima talking crazy or are there dimensions many might have missed?