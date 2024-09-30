Hideo Kojima presents some of the oddities we will find in Death Stranding 2

HQ

The "PlayStation Presents: Death Stranding 2 Special Stage" from last weekend Tokyo Game Show didn't leave a trailer nor a release date for the PS5 exclusive, but Hideo Kojima did show five new gameplay clips about the game.

Not much is known about how the game will play once we are in the open areas, but we certainly know how the game will feel: weird.

Kojima proudly presented some of the oddities we will find in Death Stranding 2, starting with a "Photo shoot event" you can have with Rainy (Shioli Kutsuna), Fragile (Léa Seydoux) and Tomorrow (Elle Fanning), doing all kinds of poses and dances for Sam Bridges to take polaroid shots.

But that's not all. One the new characters for the sequel is Dollman, a man trapped in a puppet body, whose presentation in a cinematic was also shown at the stage.

Alongside Tarman (with the appearance of film director George Miller), all of these will be members of your crew, and you will be able to interact with them in the priavate rooms, like in the first game.

Apparently, in those interactions, you will be able to witness a musical number by Dollman, dancing and singing. While Dollman is played by Mexican actor Jonathan Roumie, with the face of german director Fatih Akin, in this in-game event you will hear (and also see) J-pop star Daichi Miura. His new song for the game, Horizon Dreamer, is available Today.

What purpose will these scenes have in the game? We will have to wait and see: the game is confirmed to release in 2025.