Hideo Kojima on when we should expect to see Physint: "That will take me another five or six years"

Hideo Kojima actually has a lot of projects in the works. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be arriving on PS5 at the end of June, a Death Stranding movie adaptation is in production at A24 currently, the Japanese video game legend is working with Jordan Peele for the horror title OD, and in January 2024, as part of a PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Kojima and Herman Hulst announced that something called Physint was in development too.

This is a more unusual project that we haven't heard a whole lot about since, but at the time it was mentioned that this is a "brand new, original IP" and that it would deliver "next-generation action espionage". So with all these promises in place, when should we expect to see Physint? Not for a while according to Kojima.

Speaking with Le Film Francais (thanks, VGC), Kojima commented on what's next for him post Death Stranding 2, adding: "Besides Death Stranding 2, there is Physint in development. That will take me another five or six years. Maybe after that, I could finally decide to tackle a film. I grew up with cinema. Directing would be a kind of homage to it. Besides, I'm getting older, and I would prefer to do it while still young."

This also came after being asked if he would like to direct a movie at some point, to which he replied: "Oh, yes! I received many offers after leaving Konami."

Essentially, don't expect to see Physint for some serious time, as under that timeline the PlayStation published game would definitely be launching on the PS6, likely as a mid-to-late generation project. In between, surely there is room for OD, otherwise we could be waiting well over half a decade for another taste of Kojima's unusual but beloved creative method.