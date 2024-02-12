Hideo Kojima on Physint: "if your mother walks in and sees you playing this game, she'll think you're watching a movie"

HQ

During Sony's recent State of Play broadcast, Hideo Kojima appeared at the end to both talk a little about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach but also to reveal that he is in the process of developing a new action-espionage title, a game that is called Physint and is said to be looking to explore the boundaries of what separates a game from a film. When it was announced, many started to ponder what Physint will ultimately end up being, and judging by Kojima's latest comments, it seems like even your mother will be a little confused by this title when it eventually arrives.

As stated by Kojima in his HideoTube series (thanks, GamesRadar), he says that Physint is "both a game and a movie at the same time. That's why we were at Sony Pictures. Of course, it will be a game. However, if your mother walks in and sees you playing this game, she'll think you're watching a movie. I'm not sure how far we can take it yet."

Granted, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing Physint for some years yet, as Kojima did mention that full development won't start on the game until Death Stranding 2 is out the door sometime next year. With this being the case, probably don't expect to hear much meaningful information about Physint until 2026 or onwards.