Hideo Kojima on actor Luca Marinelli: "spitting image" of Snake

Through an Instagram post released yesterday, the Japanese author - who has always been a big fan of cinema - recognised the excellent artistic qualities of actor Luca Marinelli, after seeing "They call me Jeeg Robot", "Martin Eden" and the latest Netflix's movie "The Old Guard" (you can read our review over here).

Not only that, Kojima even traced a resemblance to his popular and iconic character, Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series, claiming that if he donned a bandana, he would be "a spitting image" of Snake. After this post of public admiration, the Italian fans of the Maestro - but also Marinelli's fans - began to fantasise and wonder what a Solid Snake played by Marinelli would actually be like. A few hours later, the artist Bosslogic solved the mystery, making an amazing poster in which the Italian actor was portrayed as Snake.

What do you say, do you see a similarity between the two?