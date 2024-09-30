Hideo Kojima: OD is "a bit risky and a new challenge for me"

HQ

One of the big surprises during The Game Awards last year was that Metal Gear series father, Hideo Kojima, announced a horror game he is developing with the Xbox team.

We don't really have many details about the priject, which is simply called OD, but it's clear that it seems to be something out of the ordinary. However, that can be said of all Hideo Kojima titles, but even he seems to think this is something very experimental and even risky. He tells Variety about OD:

"At the same time, I wanted to do something new that wasn't Death Stranding, so I teamed up with Microsoft to create OD. This is a game, but it's a game like no other. I can't go into too much detail, and it's also hard to explain, but it's a bit risky and a new challenge for me within the realm of games."

We know that director Jordan Peele (Get Out and Nope) is involved in the project, and we're obviously looking forward to finding out more - although it could be a year or two before the lid is lifted on this cryptic title.