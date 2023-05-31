Hideo Kojima not involved in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

HQ

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater was finally revealed last week after so many rumors that most people already considered the game as an upcoming title. It was was also confirmed that the main voice actors would be back, reprising their roles, including David Hayter as Naked Snake and Suzetta Miñet as EVA.

But one person who won't be back for this remake is the creator himself, Hideo Kojima, and neither is the art director Yoji Shinkawa (who is working at Kojima Productions). This was disclosed by a Konami spokesperson to IGN:

"They are not involved. However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world."

We even got a clarification about the development, as the game is indeed handled by the studio Virtuos, but Konami staff who was "involved in the production of the past [games in the] Metal Gear series" are also helping out, which feels comforting.

Finally, it seems like Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater isn't necessarily the last Metal Gear remake we can look forward to. The Konami spokesperson said "regarding remakes of previous games in the series other than Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, we will listen to player demand and consider accordingly".

Yes please.