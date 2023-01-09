Hideo Kojima 'Misses' One of His Lesser-Known Titles

HQ

Hideo Kojima is known by many for the Metal Gear series, and more recently Death Stranding. However, he did create other, lesser-known games in his earlier career. One of these titles was Policenauts.

Focusing on astronaut cops that supposedly kept the peace in humanity's space colonies, Policenauts was an adventure-conspiracy game that released in 1994. It never saw a launch outside of Japan, and though there were once localisation plans these were cancelled.

According to his Twitter, Kojima misses the universe he created for Policenauts, and has spoken online about how it reflected the public debate around organ donation that was going on in Japan at the time.

Kojima even had a sequel planned out for Policenauts, but it never happened. It would have involved the main character - Tony Redwood - coming back to Earth for revenge. We don't know why Kojima highlighted one of his older games, but it seems he was fond of the themes and setting he got across in Policenauts.