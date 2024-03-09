Hideo Kojima loves "Scandinavian and Finnish melodic metal"

HQ

The Metal Gear creator, video game legens and awesome guy Hideo Kojima has stepped up his presence on X lately, telling all kinds of things about himself. Since he is such a famous creator, he often get freebies that companies and such hope he will talk about to raise hype, which at a same time gives his followers better knowledge about an interesting person.

Now Kojima reveals that he often ges metal albums sent to him, most recently the latest banger from Judas Priest (which, by the way, is surprisingly good). But... unfortunately, this isn't his jam and Kojima writes that he doesn't "listen to heavy metal so much". There are exceptions though, and he continues: "The only metal I listen to is Scandinavian and Finnish melodic metal."

So far, we haven't heard a lot of this metal side from Kojima in his video games, but hopefully this could change in the future. There can never be enough metal - and Scandinavia and Finland does it better than most.