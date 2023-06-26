Hideo Kojima isn't interested in making movies

HQ

Hideo Kojima has stated that while he has a love for movies, he doesn't want to be the sole creator of one due to his perfectionism.

Speaking at the premiere of his new documentary Hideo Kojima, Connecting Worlds, the gaming auteur said in the post-screening Q&A session that he won't make movies, despite his love for them.

"In games," Kojima said. "No matter how much I make it perfect, it doesn't end. Movies are two hours and I have to mix in everything, so I think I will never finish making it if I start making a movie. I'll be doing it all day."

Kojima will be heavily involved in the Death Stranding movie adaptation, but more as a supervisor than anything else.

Would you want to see a Hideo Kojima movie?

Thanks, GamesRadar.