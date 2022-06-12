Hideo Kojima is working on a new horror game for Xbox

HQ

It's been rumoured for a while now ahead of tonight's Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that Hideo Kojima is working on a game in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and sure enough, it turned out to be true. But what the game will be about or what it will be called remains a mystery, the only thing that was announced was that a game is in development.

Kojima described the project as a brand new game and one that he himself had always wanted to make, but unfortunately we didn't get much more than that. Kojima also said that it might take some time but that he hopes to share more information in the not too distant future. It will certainly be very exciting to see what Kojima has cooked up with Xbox.