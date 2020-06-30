Hideo Kojima is teasing... something (maybe)

You're watching Advertisements

If there's one man in gaming who loves an obscure reveal more than the rest, it's Hideo Kojima, who has always enjoyed planting a seed well in advance of the release of a game and then watching the community dig it up at a later date. In fact, he seems to be at it again, with a new post shared on Twitter revealing a project at the very early stages of development.

Of course, designers like Kojima will come up with a bunch of different ideas (after all, having ideas is fun) before settling on one or two to see through, but given this particular developer's penchant for teasing us, the post has understandably started speculation, especially after people took a closer look at the contents of his desk.

The centrepiece, and the reason why people are thinking that Kojima and his colleagues might be working on another game linked to Death Stranding, is the BB that has been prominently positioned. If it's a clue, it's not a subtle one. Underneath that, however, is a Star Destroyer, but then again we doubt we'll ever get a Kojima-made Star Wars game (but just imagine...)

Beyond that, this little insight into his creative process is interesting on those terms alone, with the Metal Gear Solid creator explaining how he works with colleague Yoji Shinkawa.

"Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone," he wrote.

He later followed that up with a Tweet about the soundtrack he was working to, with more sketches hidden in plain sight for people to speculate over. And then, yesterday, we got to see pictures of Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa working on some concept art, presumably for the same project (but who really knows), with the pair working together while observing social distancing and rocking protective masks.

