Hideo Kojima is making Physint because fans want another Metal Gear from him

Hideo Kojima has made so many amazing and beloved video games over his career, but arguably still his most famous is the Metal Gear series he developed during his time with Konami. The series has been in a bit of a lull ever since Konami and Kojima split - even if Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is on its way at the end of the summer - as new instalments are seemingly not in production. Thankfully, fans have a spiritual successor to look ahead towards, as Kojima is working with PlayStation to create Physint, which is an espionage game in a similar vein to Metal Gear.

As for why Kojima is returning to this genre and world, the Japanese developer recently spoke with Edge Magazine (thanks, GamesRadar+) where he told all about committing to Physint.

"Of course, I have lots of new ideas that I want to create. But when I became sick during the pandemic, I realised that a lot of people wanted me to make something like Metal Gear. That's when I had the idea for a new espionage game. I reflected, and thought the idea was good. We explored many options, and we agreed on doing Physint."

So even though a reunion between Kojima and his famous character Snake seems very unlikely, we can at least look forward to a game that will walk in familiar footsteps.