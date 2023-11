HQ

Not too long ago, famed actor Timothée Chalamet visited Kojima Productions, and it immediately sparked speculation that he would star in one of Kojima's two upcoming projects. But there may also be another reason: marketing.

Namely, it turns out that both Chalamet himself and the director of the Wonka movie, Paul King, stopped by to promote the upcoming film by giving Kojima a Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X console, something the latter is now showing off on X.