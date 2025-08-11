Hideo Kojima is currently working on Physint all on his own

HQ

Now that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been out for almost two months, what does the day-to-day look like for Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions? What is the iconic Japanese developer working on at the moment? These are questions that IndieWire recently posed to him in an interview.

Talking about what commands most of his time today and what he's working on, Kojima explained:

"Well, I'm checking the data of the players all over the world — what kind of weapons they're using, the routes they're taking, all this data. And I also see these small bugs here and there, so I'm deciding where to fix and what to fix.

"I also am starting to work with the team on "OD" because that's a new project, and also doing "Physint" all by myself because that's at the conceptual stage. So I'm doing that."

Judging by these comments, it's reasonable to believe that OD will be Kojima Productions' next game, as the team are actively working on the project as a group. There's no timeline set on this title, but it is the one that the developer is working on alongside Xbox Game Studios. As for Physint, this will be the next Sony Interactive Entertainment Kojima game, and clearly it's not something we should expect to see for some considerable amount of time.

What are you looking forward to the most, Physint or OD?