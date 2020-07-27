Cookies

Hideo Kojima is among the judges at Venice Film Festival

Hideo Kojima joins the lineup of judges at the 77th Venice Film Festival and is set to judge the VR category.

The Japanese video game icon Hideo Kojima will be among the judges at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which is set to be held from September 2-12 this year and Kojima is set to judge the Virtual Reality section.

The Venice Virtual Reality jury will award the following prizes: Jury Grand Prize for the Best Immersive VR work, Best Immersive VR experience and Best Immersive VR story.

A highly prestigious assignment for Hideo Kojima, which confirms once again how close the bond between Kojima and cinema.

Thanks to Ansa.it.



