Hideo Kojima: "I probably just play maybe one game a year"

Few game developers have the same almost mythical status as Hideo Kojima, but then again, he has been a prominent figure in the gaming world for five different decades. He is, of course, best known for the Metal Gear games, but today we associate him primarily with Death Stranding - and next up are OD and Physint.

So where does he get all his inspiration from? One might think that it comes from video games and that he plays them a lot. However, that is far from the truth, and during the New Global Sport Conference (via Rolling Stone), he talked about his gaming habits:

"I watch movies, read books, meet people, and go to museums, and I'm not copying anything from a game. And there are a lot of game creators just watching other games."

What constitutes playing a lot of games is, of course, individual for all of us, but Kojima actually clarified what this means for him, revealing that he doesn't play very much because it takes up so much time:

"Games take a lot of time, and I probably just play maybe one game a year. I play my games by checking, but I have to think outside the box, and what's happening outside the game world is more important to me to incorporate into my game."

Are you surprised by this announcement, and how does it compare to your own gaming habits?