Hideo Kojima has started his own podcast

Hideo Kojima is mostly known as the father of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, but now it's time to do something new.

A few Fridays ago, February 4th to be exact, Kojima launched a new podcast on Amazon's audiobook service Audible. The podcast is called "Hideo Kojima's Radioverse". The idea is to have guests, and then they will talk with Kojima about video games (of course), movies "and more". As you might have guessed judging by Kojima's other public appearances, the podcast is in Japanese. First episode includes Otsuichi, who has a let's play channel on YouTube called 2Bro.

Hopefully Hideo Kojima's Radioverse gets some sort of English version in the future, because I bet there are a lot of people in the West, who would be interested to listen.

Thanks, Game Rant