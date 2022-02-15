Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Hideo Kojima has started his own podcast

It's called Hideo Kojima's Radioverse.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hideo Kojima is mostly known as the father of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, but now it's time to do something new.

A few Fridays ago, February 4th to be exact, Kojima launched a new podcast on Amazon's audiobook service Audible. The podcast is called "Hideo Kojima's Radioverse". The idea is to have guests, and then they will talk with Kojima about video games (of course), movies "and more". As you might have guessed judging by Kojima's other public appearances, the podcast is in Japanese. First episode includes Otsuichi, who has a let's play channel on YouTube called 2Bro.

Hopefully Hideo Kojima's Radioverse gets some sort of English version in the future, because I bet there are a lot of people in the West, who would be interested to listen.

Hideo Kojima has started his own podcast

Thanks, Game Rant



Loading next content