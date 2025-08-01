Hideo Kojima gives Gunn's Superman his quiet nod

HQ

Legendary game creator Hideo Kojima is well known for his love of film — so much so that many have suggested he should've been a movie director instead of a game designer. With a cinematic style running through everything from Metal Gear Solid to Death Stranding, his obsession with the silver screen is no secret.

Despite the buzz surrounding James Gunn's Superman, Kojima hadn't had the chance to see it until now. Due to traveling and work obligations, he'd fallen behind on movie-watching. But he finally made it to the cinema.

On X Kojima shared his reaction. And while his first comment was short and sweet — "It was good." — he followed it up with a few more thoughts in the same post. Exactly what he thinks of Gunn's take on the Man of Steel isn't entirely clear yet, but Kojima's seal of approval carries weight in both the gaming and film worlds. Fans are now hoping he'll elaborate further — maybe in a future podcast appearance or through one of his blog-style X threads.

Have you've had the chance to watch Superman yet? And what are your thoughts on the movie?