Hideo Kojima gives fans an update on Physint's development amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Hideo Kojima is gearing up for a major return to the stealth action genre with his upcoming game, Physint, a PlayStation-exclusive title that promises to be a next-gen espionage experience. Kojima, renowned for creating the Metal Gear series, has been vocal about his desire to revisit this genre, blending his trademark cinematic style with modern stealth gameplay. Although Physint was first revealed in early 2024 with only a teaser, Kojima has shared that the project will use the latest technology to create an immersive experience unlike anything fans have seen before.

However, the game's development has faced some hurdles, primarily due to the 2024-2025 SAG-AFTRA video game strike. This delay affected not only the casting process for Physint but also other projects at Kojima Productions, including the Xbox-exclusive OD. Despite these setbacks, Kojima remains optimistic, hoping to get back on track in 2025 and bring the game closer to its release. He also hinted that Physint could eventually push the boundaries of what's possible.

In a recent New Year's post on his official X account, Kojima reflected on 2024, thanking fans for their support while also addressing the hurdles in his studio's projects, including Physint. The game, which marks Kojima's return to the stealth action genre, was first revealed at the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play. Kojima shared that while development is moving forward, the strike had a significant impact, especially regarding actor and environment scanning. Despite these delays, the director emphasized that work on the game would resume in full force in 2025.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Physint, which has been described as a next-gen espionage game. With Death Stranding 2 also on the horizon, Kojima's studio has certainly been busy, but many are wondering: Will Physint arrive on PlayStation 5, or is it destined for the next-gen PlayStation 6?