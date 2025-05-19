Hideo Kojima doesn't think he's a very successful storyteller as of yet

HQ

Recently, at the Cannes Film Festival, renowned gaming auteur, creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid Hideo Kojima took to the stage alongside director and screenwriter Fatih Akin to discuss film, storytelling, AI, and more.

During this panel - which was attended by Gamereactor during our presence at Cannes - Kojima revealed an interesting bit of information. He said that he doesn't think he's a very successful storyteller as of yet.

An interesting perspective. Kojima has been known to tell some outlandish and enthralling tales throughout his games, but it seems that he believes he has even greater potential he's not quite yet reached. Kojima's ambitions never seem to be dull, as he's often working with Hollywood stars and big names in other media to make his games that bit more exciting.

We'll have to wait and see if Kojima ever believes he's met the high storytelling expectations he's set for himself. His next chance to show his narrative skills comes in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which releases on the 26th of June for PS5.