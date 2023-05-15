Hideo Kojima documentary to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival

HQ

One of the most iconic video game developers of all-time is being honoured at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Hideo Kojima is the focus of an all-new documentary that looks into the Japanese developer's creative process for making video games, and will even star various high-profile cameos, such as Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, Chvrches, Grimes, and others that have been involved in Kojima works in the past.

The film is being directed by Glen Milner and will be shown at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios first on Saturday, June 17 in New York City, and will be followed by an extended Q&A with Kojima himself.

If you happen to be in NYC in mid-June, you can pick up tickets for this special showing right here.