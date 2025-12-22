Hideo Kojima could soon be working on a Western

HQ

Hideo Kojima often likes to be a pioneer. To forge new paths and genres, but he still finds inspiration from other media and wants to explore different settings in future projects. Right now, Kojima has a lot on his plate, but he's still always thinking of new ways to bring his ideas to life.

Speaking with Wired and answering some of the internet's top questions for him, Kojima was asked whether there were any genres he wanted to explore. "I want to pioneer a new genre, so I don't focus much on existing ones," he said, before revealing he'd like to work in a "hard sci-fi" setting or on a Western. "I'm also a fan of Westerns, so maybe that," he revealed.

Currently, Kojima is working on OD, a horror experience he finds hard to define, and Physint, which in fairness we know very little about but is set to be an espionage thriller. Physint could include bits of Western and hard sci-fi for all we know, which is practically nothing. With Kojima tied up until at least 2030 by the looks of things, though, we doubt we'll see new projects from the auteur in the near future.