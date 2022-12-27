Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima Confirms Which Character Will Have an Important Role in Death Stranding 2

The iconic video game creator is revealing more about his upcoming title.

HQ

In a new episode of his Brain Structure podcast, Hideo Kojima has revealed that Fragile will be "important" in Death Stranding 2, alongside the characters played by Elle Fanning and Shioli Kustuna.

Death Stranding 2 was officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022 along with a trailer that showed Fragile, played by Lea Seydoux will be returning in the new game. Kojima didn't say how Fragile will be more important in the upcoming title, as he's keeping his cards close to his chest.

It appears that Fragile's role will be tied to the characters played by Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. We haven't heard what characters those actresses will be playing yet, but Kojima thinks he can reveal these roles in the "near future."

"I can't say much right now, but Fragile will be important. As for what roles Elle and Shioli will play, that's something people should look forward to. They'll be blown away by the crazy things we've done!"

HQ

