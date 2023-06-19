Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Hideo Kojima confirms he's heavily involved in the Death Stranding movie

He might not be in the director's chair, but he is making sure his mark is left on the adaptation.

Hideo Kojima has confirmed that even though he may not be directing the Death Stranding movie adaptation, he is heavily involved in it.

In a Twitter post, the auteur confirmed that he would be a part of the producing, supervising, and plotting processes among many more. This should hopefully calm down fans who were fearful that Kojima would not leave enough of a mark on the adaptation.

We've known for a while about a Death Stranding movie, but it still appears to be a long way off. Until then, we'll just have to look forward to Death Stranding 2, as we find out more information about the upcoming sequel.

Death Stranding Director's Cut

