Hideo Kojima confirms he's heavily involved in the Death Stranding movie

Hideo Kojima has confirmed that even though he may not be directing the Death Stranding movie adaptation, he is heavily involved in it.

In a Twitter post, the auteur confirmed that he would be a part of the producing, supervising, and plotting processes among many more. This should hopefully calm down fans who were fearful that Kojima would not leave enough of a mark on the adaptation.

We've known for a while about a Death Stranding movie, but it still appears to be a long way off. Until then, we'll just have to look forward to Death Stranding 2, as we find out more information about the upcoming sequel.