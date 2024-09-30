Hideo Kojima confirms Death Stranding 2 release date has been decided and will reveal it next year

HQ

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was one of the stars of Tokyo Game Show, with a gameplay showcase featuring a new photo shoot mode and some cinematics (not a trailer, though).

Director Hideo Kojima was on the stage, revealing that the game is still set to release in 2025. In fact, the release date "has already been decided, and I'm currently working on it in preparation for that".

"Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year, so we will announce it at some point next year. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today."

Kojima adds he is still putting together the game so it's not finished yet, but he feels "pretty good about it".

Although there wasn't a trailer nor much of gameplay at the stage, Kojima did reveal some details, like a new character called Rainy, played by Shioli Kutsuna, both on the English and Japanese version, as well as a "Photo shoot event" with incredible realistic animations by actresses Kutsuna, Léa Seydoux and Elle Fanning.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be release in 2025, exclusively on PS5. It's release date is still decided, but Kojima doesn't want to reveal it yet. Perhaps, he's waiting to know the GTA 6 release date first, so they don't collide...