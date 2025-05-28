Hideo Kojima confirmed to show up on stage during Summer Game Fest

HQ

On June 6, it's finally time to kick off the season that has come to be known as not-E3, all the days where E3 would normally have taken place, but despite the absence of the expo, all the press conferences (including the jam-packed Xbox Games Showcase and The PC Gaming Show where over 70 titles have already been promised) and the like are going on as usual.

The closest thing we have to an actual E3 show is the Summer Game Fest, where Geoff Keighley usually offers a lot of announcements from all over the world at a machine gun pace. There are also usually high-profile guests, and now a new one has been confirmed. It's none other than Hideo Kojima himself, who announced via Bluesky that he will appear as a "special guest".

We don't know what he's going to do on stage, but it's most likely connected to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which will be released on June 26. However, he also does OD on behalf of Microsoft, and it could also be related to that - or something else entirely. The only thing we can be sure of is that we're officially intrigued, because Kojima is always interesting, of course.