Hideo Kojima claims you will either "love or hate" OD

There's no denying that Hideo Kojima's most recent body of work has been a bit polarising. While there are millions that enjoy the Death Stranding series, there are also many that struggle to connect with its unusual nature and its walking and delivery-heavy gameplay. This split take on the series is perhaps something we should continue to expect from one of the gaming world's most innovative minds.

In an interview with Ssense, Kojima has touched very briefly on the upcoming OD, noting that the game will be divisive among fans. He has explained that we should expect to be completely surprised by the game and that we'll either appreciate it or despise it.

In full, Kojima states that OD will be "something totally different...people will love it or hate it."

Regardless of what the stance is on OD, Kojima does explain that he doesn't really care about the launch reception and that he's instead more interested in the "real evaluations" that "come after—10 or 20 years from now."

We're still waiting for more of significance from OD, following its initial reveal.