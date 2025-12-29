Hideo Kojima believes Predator: Badlands and Last Samurai Standing would make great games

HQ

With OD and Physint on the horizon, we know that Hideo Kojima is going to be a busy guy likely until 2030 if not beyond, but that doesn't stop him from considering other projects or what might make an interesting game. A recent movie and TV series have stood out to the gaming auteur as having great potential as video games.

In a recent interview with Wired, Kojima said that Predator: Badlands had a story that to him felt like a video game. "I recently saw Preadtor: Badlands," he said. "That felt quite game-like. Travelling with Elle Fanning on your back. I also recently watched Last Samurai Standing. The plot has game-like qualities. I might not make it, but it seems cool. The plot and worldview are suitable for a game, I think."

It doesn't surprise us that Kojima was drawn to Predator: Badlands for a movie with game-like qualities, considering he cast Elle Fanning in his latest video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Last Samurai Standing may be a bit more of a surprise, but as it's quite similar to a battle royale setup, it's clear to see how that might be gamified.