Hideo Kojima announces return to action espionage genre

Hideo Kojima has proved he is once again an absolute dude by rounding out tonight's PlayStation State of Play broadcast with not one but two major announcements. Not only did the famed Japanese developer present a ton of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gameplay (which we're still attempting to wrap our heads around), but he also revealed that he is working with Sony once again to mount a return to the action espionage genre.

Don't get your hopes up for some mad return to Metal Gear, because Kojima has stated that this will be a "brand-new, original IP", and in typical Kojima fashion, it won't be as straightforward as a regular game.

Kojima notes that this will be an "interactive game" that serves as a "movie at the same time". Since zero gameplay or additional details were presented for the title, we're probably as confused as you are as to what this relates to, but it was shown at the end of the broadcast that the project is in development alongside Columbia Pictures, suggesting that the movie element will be much more significant than many would typically assume.

Kojima has confirmed that this game will only enter full production once Death Stranding 2 is out the door, meaning we will likely get to see more about this upcoming interactive experience in 2026 and onwards.

With this in mind, Kojima does seem to be a very, very busy chap at the moment, as he is working on DS2, this action espionage interactive project, a Death Stranding movie, and OD for Xbox Game Studios.