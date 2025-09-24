Hideo Kojima announces plans to launch a bank card

HQ

There were a lot of announcements as part of the Kojima Productions 10th anniversary Beyond the Strand event recently, including little teasers for OD, Physint, and Death Stranding: Mosquito. But Hideo Kojima has always enjoyed branching out into unexpected territory, which is why it wasn't exactly a massive surprise to see the announcement of a sake range. What was more surprising was the reveal of plans to debut a bank card...

As part of a collaboration with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, a Kojima Productions credit card is said to be in the works and looking to arrive as soon as the second half of 2026. Further details have yet to be confirmed, but it seems most likely that this card will only be available in Japan.

For those hearing this news and being somewhat baffled, the card won't provide access to the 'Bank of Kojima' or anything similar, it will simply be a themed card option in the same way that other branded cards are available around the world. That being said, as branded cards do tend to have bonuses for the thing they represent, the question is what Kojima Productions' card users will get for choosing the branded chunk of plastic.

<social>https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:k6kg5ccozcphfcmp4zyx3s64/post/3lzi4cwrujs2h</social>

This is an ad: