Hideo Kojima and Timothée Chalamet: the collaboration we didn't know we needed

Hideo Kojima is a pretty popular guy. He's linked up with plenty of big-name celebrities, including Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Elle Fanning, and more. Also, all the names I've just listed either appear in Death Stranding or are set to appear in its sequel.

So, a lot of the time when people see Kojima linking up with a celeb, it seems like there's business to be had. Most recently, the video game auteur met up with Timothée Chalamet. The Dune: Part Two star might have a lot on his plate right now, but he still had time for a visit to Kojima Productions.

This sent fans into wild speculation, with a lot of people thinking Chalamet will appear in Death Stranding 2 or another one of Kojima's projects. It would be a huge catch if Kojima managed to get the actor in a video game, but we're not entirely convinced this meeting holds any more than meets the eye. Of course, we're keeping an open mind, but don't get your hopes up for Paul Atreides to make it in Death Stranding 2.