Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele's OD looks as creepy as you'd expect in new trailer

Today marks the big Kojima showcase, and of course we celebrated with some new announcements from the mind of Hideo Kojima himself. Horror fans had wanted to see more of Kojima's OD, made in partnership with director Jordan Peele, since it first got a cryptic teaser some time back.

The new Knock teaser trailer isn't any less cryptic, but it does offer some striking in-game visuals and an atmosphere that is reminiscent of PT to those that played. We begin with a card being shoved through a door, followed by text on a black screen, describing but not revealing an unknown horror and a sinister ritual.

From there, we see a first-person perspective of our player character entering a room and lighting candles. As she lights the candles, we see some of them take odd shapes, before eventually the tension reaches a boiling point and giant hands grab Sophia Lillis during a cutscene. It's an intense experience to say the least, and one that is likely just the beginning of the horror we'll face in OD.