Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley to appear at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's London World Tour stop

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach World Tour is in full swing. Already, the initiative has taken the game to Los Angeles in line with Summer Game Fest, then to Sydney shortly afterwards, before returning to Japan for its launch on June 26, and then heading to London after.

Speaking about the London stop, we now know what to expect from this portion of the Tour, as Kojima Productions has revealed that Hideo Kojima will be on-site and attending an event held at The Outernet venue in Central London, all alongside host Geoff Keighley and musician Caroline Polacheck, who will be performing her On the Beach song live.

Otherwise, a panel is promised that will focus and hone in on the music used in the game, and this will all be happening on June 30 at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST.

As this information is now available, some have asked about the Parisian stop of the Tour, as this is supposed to happen a couple of days before London. So far, no information has been shared on the French event.

For those looking to attend the London event, you can find ticket information in the post below.

