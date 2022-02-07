Hideki Kamiya: Xbox, let's work together again

HQ

There was a lot of good memories from last generation. And bad ones, like cancellation of PlatinumGames' Scalebound, a decision taken by the publisher Microsoft. Recently, the industry veteran and Game Director Hideki Kamiya apologised to Microsoft for the failed development, and fortunately. it seems like there aren't any bad blood between them.

When PlatinumGames recently opened their new headquarters, the Xbox team and the Xbox boss Phil Spencer sent the studio flowers. Kamiya shared an image of the flowers on Twitter, and replied to his own post, writing "Thanx, Phil! Let's work together again ;)"

Let's hope the two companies will work together again, sooner or later as more crazy Japanese PlatinumGames action is good news no matter how you put it.

