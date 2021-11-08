Hideki Kamiya would like to "someday" create an Okami sequel

HQ

It's pretty sad to think that Okami, one of the most defining titles of the PS2 generation, has still not received a sequel. Instead, it received a DS spiritual successor called Ōkamiden in 2010, but this focused on the children of the previous game's characters. A true follow-up may not have materilised in the last 15 years, but the game's director Hideki Kamiya has recently expressed interest in creating a sequel.

Within an interview with YouTube channel Cutscenes, Kamiya expressed that he wishes to create a sequel "someday." He also noted that the team initially wanted to create a follow-up, but this never became a reality due to the game's poor commercial reception. This is a real shame, as the team had ideas late into the development of Okami that they were unable to implement into a sequel.

A snippet from the interview reads: "In Okami, for both the story and Celestial Brush's mechanics, we talking about how we could take time and developer these further in a sequel, making it more fun and stress-free. We obviously wanted to make a sequel. Ultimately things took another turn. Okami wasn't a commercial hit back when we released it. It didn't sell that many copies. However, it gradually became a critical success, positively received by many people.

It eventually reached even more people with the release of Okami HD on various platforms. It grew the player base and allowed even more people to enjoy the game. At the same time, I started seeing people ask about these plot points that we left hanging, asking for a sequel. The more I see those, the more I feel this is work that I've left unfinished. There's always this part of me that thinks that I need to take care of this at some point. I want to do it someday."

Thanks, Nintendo Life.