Hideki Kamiya wants Hideo Kojima to make another game like P.T.

HQ

Bayonetta and Okami creator Hideki Kamiya wants to see Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills game revived. At the very least, if that proves to be impossible, he wants the video game auteur to come up with something like it.

Returning to a string of tweets made in October last year, Kamiya wrote "If reviving P.T. is impossible, Kojima-san should just make another game in the same style."

He then went onto add that if Kojima wasn't up to the task, he'd be willing to give the game a try himself. "If Kojima-san won't do it, maybe I'll give it a try... I'm not a fan of horror, so it wouldn't be horror... plus, I don't have any ideas anyway..."

Well, maybe not, as Kamiya himself doesn't seem to have a handle on how he'd make a P.T.-like game. Kamiya's thoughts are commonplace among the internet, with many gamers agreeing that they wish P.T. could have turned into something more. Whether we'll see anything like it again only time can tell, but its absence is still noted.