Hideki Kamiya wants a non-scary mode in Resident Evil games

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Legendary video game developer Hideki Kamiya might be in his fifties, but he has no time for getting scared. The creator of Bayonetta, Devil May Cry, and director of Resident Evil 2 is known for not being a fan of horror games, which must make it a pretty sad time whenever one is as well received as Resident Evil Requiem.

In his new studio, Clovers, a lot of developers are enjoying playing the game, which only prompted Kamiya to demand that the games have a non-scary mode for people who don't want to sleep with a light on. In a video reported on by TheGamer, Kamiya says "I've been saying for forever, they should make a non-scary mode."

When he's told that would defeat the concept of a Resident Evil game, Kamiya grumbles, saying "look, I just want to enjoy the puzzles. The puzzles and the combat. I don't need the scary stuff."

Despite not liking the scary stuff, Kamiya still seemed pretty enthralled by Requiem. He commented that Leon's "no spring chicken" anymore. Considering Kamiya oversaw Leon's first appearance in Resident Evil 2, it's likely there's a bit of a full-circle moment seeing him now in his fifties, still fighting the good fight against zombie hordes and strange creatures.