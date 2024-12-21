Hideki Kamiya shoots down fan question about Okami sequel and AI

HQ

One of the biggest announcements coming out of The Game Awards was the reveal of an Okami sequel, helmed by none other than gaming legend Hideki Kamiya. However, even something that nearly brought Geoff Keighley to tears isn't safe from being accused of using AI.

A fan on Twitter/X asked Kamiya directly if the Okami sequel trailer used AI, to which Kamiya responded "Don't ask such pointless questions, you idiot...Go away..." It's safe to assume, then, that there is no AI anywhere near the Okami sequel.

While this does seem a pointless question to ask Kamiya, concerns about the use of AI in games has grown over the last couple of years. Some creators see it as a great tool to use, while others see it as trespassing into the realm of human creativity, creating something devoid of a soul.