Hideki Kamiya says he's putting his "blood, sweat, and tears into the new Okami sequel"

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Capcom is currently celebrating 20 years of Okami. As we look ahead to the upcoming, highly anticipated sequel with original creator Hideki Kamiya still at the helm, this time with his studio Clovers, we're also looking back at the series' storied past, with a message from none other than Kamiya himself, as well as an appreciation post by Capcom.

The 20th anniversary website is out now, featuring a gorgeous piece of art from Mari Shimazaki, which you can also check out below. Shimazaki is one of the original character designers for Okami, and the art shows Amaterasu and the cast of the original game bound together by a red ribbon, symbolising their bond.

In his message, Kamiya had a heartfelt thank you for fans, as well as a very small update on how things are going with the Okami Sequel. "Looking back, I still can't believe we got it out the door...but that's a story for another time! Seeing the support you've all poured into Ōkami since its original release, together with my immense pride for having worked on it, could not make me happier to celebrate this milestone. The enthusiasm and support you've all shown has helped sustain Ōkami's legacy for two long decades, in which time the game has had a second adventure, a striking HD remaster, and a range of official products and projects that make me as excited as a creator as I would be as a fan. I think the affection the staff has for Ōkami can be seen— No, can be FELT in each and every one of the things they create. Me and my collection of Amaterasu figures and plushies could not be more thankful," he wrote.

"Ōkami's influence can be felt in the connections people have built with the game, and with our continued support, I believe those connections will continue to deepen and expand well beyond its 20th anniversary. In the meantime, I'll be putting my blood, sweat, and tears into the new Ōkami sequel that you've all been waiting for!"

We've still no release date information for the Okami sequel, but with the 20th anniversary being this year, perhaps we'll hear more later down the line.