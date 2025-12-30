Hideki Kamiya really doesn't like the lack of D-pad on Switch 2
"This just didn't fit into my gaming lifestyle, where I usually play while lying down..."
One of the most interesting Japanese developers is Hideki Kamiya, creator of Okami, Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and other titles. But he doesn't just make unique games; he's also known as a very outspoken gentleman who often says what he thinks, even if it can be controversial.
It is precisely in this vein that we find his comments in a 4Gamer interview, where he explains (translated by Stealth) why he is not entirely fond of Switch 2:
"...for some reason, in this age of diversity, the manufacturer itself has stubbornly refused to offer the option of a "Joy-Con with a D-pad" since the Switch 1. This just didn't fit into my gaming lifestyle, where I usually play while lying down, so I have no choice but to use the Joy-Con when playing games."
This forced him to seek alternative solutions, which included modifying a third-party accessory:
"...somehow I was able to get by. I was able to continue my daily routine of "one Tetris 99 a day," but even so, as someone who continues to post shady things on social media every day in the shadows at the very edge of the games industry, I decided that I should gradually make the Switch 2 my regular hardware, and as I was writing this, I purchased a new Cyber Gadget "mini grip with D-pad," which I use with the Switch 1, and after some sanding and modifying it so that it could be attached to the Switch 2, where the button layout is slightly different, I was able to make my own "D-pad Joy-Con 2," which finally allowed me to play titles from "Arcade Archives 2."
