Hideki Kamiya really doesn't like the lack of D-pad on Switch 2

One of the most interesting Japanese developers is Hideki Kamiya, creator of Okami, Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and other titles. But he doesn't just make unique games; he's also known as a very outspoken gentleman who often says what he thinks, even if it can be controversial.

It is precisely in this vein that we find his comments in a 4Gamer interview, where he explains (translated by Stealth) why he is not entirely fond of Switch 2:

"...for some reason, in this age of diversity, the manufacturer itself has stubbornly refused to offer the option of a "Joy-Con with a D-pad" since the Switch 1. This just didn't fit into my gaming lifestyle, where I usually play while lying down, so I have no choice but to use the Joy-Con when playing games."

This forced him to seek alternative solutions, which included modifying a third-party accessory:

"...somehow I was able to get by. I was able to continue my daily routine of "one Tetris 99 a day," but even so, as someone who continues to post shady things on social media every day in the shadows at the very edge of the games industry, I decided that I should gradually make the Switch 2 my regular hardware, and as I was writing this, I purchased a new Cyber ​​Gadget "mini grip with D-pad," which I use with the Switch 1, and after some sanding and modifying it so that it could be attached to the Switch 2, where the button layout is slightly different, I was able to make my own "D-pad Joy-Con 2," which finally allowed me to play titles from "Arcade Archives 2."

