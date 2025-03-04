Hideki Kamiya on finally making Scalebound with Xbox: "Let's do it, Phil!"

HQ

There have been a few video game cancellations throughout history that have left fans disappointed and a little scarred. One such example is PlatinumGames' Scalebound, an impressive and exciting looking RPG that was supposed to be geared toward Xbox consoles and serve as one of the platform's biggest projects during the Xbox One era when Microsoft lost a lot of ground to Sony in the hardware and software spaces. But that game, despite a few promising trailers and gameplay snippets, never got made, but there is one person who is dying to revive it and put it in the hands of fans.

In a recent X post by Clovers Inc., the Japanese development studio helmed by Hideki Kamiya, we get to see the famed developer reminiscing about Scalebound, something he then teased his interest to return to even further in a comment on the video addressed to Microsoft Gaming's CEO that simply stated: "Let's do it, Phil [Spencer]!"

This is by no means a confirmation that we'll ever get to see Scalebound become a reality, but considering Xbox is clearly looking to grow its position in the Japanese and Eastern markets (the Team Ninja connection proves that), teaming up with a legendary developer like Kamiya and letting him build a game that entranced many in the past, well... that's no doubt a surefire way to do it.

