Hideki Kamiya: "Of course I'd love to do a Devil May Cry remake"

It was a great surprise during The Game Awards when it was confirmed that Hideki Kamiya (Viewtiful Joe, Bayonetta) had founded a new studio called Clovers, with whom he is now working on a new Okami.

It's kind of a closed circle, as Kamiya subsequently left Capcom and co-founded PlatinumGames, which he has now left to work with Capcom again. But besides Okami, is there any other series he co-created for Capcom that he would like to return to, maybe Devil May Cry?

He now comments on this very thing on his YouTube channel (thanks VGC), saying:

"As for a Devil May Cry remake, of course I'd love to do that. I usually don't replay my own games after release, and Devil May Cry is no exception. But once in a while, I catch gameplay clips and think, 'yeah, this really does feel like a 24-year-old game design.

"With today's technology and game design approach, of course, I'd want to remake it from the ground up. If that ever happens... well, I don't think seriously unless it's really happening, so right now, I don't have anything in mind. But if the time comes, I'll come up with something. That's what I do!"

And we're sure the fans wouldn't mind. It's not the only game he's keen to get his teeth into again, by the way, and concludes:

"So Capcom, leave it to me! Also, let me handle Viewtiful Joe too!"