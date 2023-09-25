Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hideki Kamiya leaves PlatinumGames

The well-known game designer will continue his work, but has not yet revealed his next steps.

Today we woke up to some surprising news. Hideki Kamiya, long-time designer and team leader at Capcom and Clover Studio, and founder of PlatinumGames, has announced that he is leaving the studio.

As the studio said in a statement, Kamiya will be stepping down from his position on 12 October. "We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day."

To Hideki Kamiya we owe such well-known titles as Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Astral Chain, Viewtiful Joe and, of course, the three main instalments of the Bayonetta series.

Kamiya himself has also left a message on X stating that it was not an easy decision, but that he will follow his "own Hideki Kamiya-style path". We also wish him good luck in his next adventure.

