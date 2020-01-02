Hideki Kamiya is not a fan of the Nintendo Switch UI

It's well known that PlatinumGames' producer Hideki Kamiya uses blunt words when it comes to making judgments and voicing opinions on something that is not to his liking and he often uses Twitter to share his criticisms on various matters. The last company to face his wrath is Nintendo, specifically the user interface of the Switch, which in his opinion, is not optimal, as shared on Twitter.

The creator of Bayonetta was harsh in his words, claiming that the UI of the Nintendo hybrid console is a "piece of crap", explaining his motivations in detail in a tweet (thanks to NintendoSoup for English translation):

"The Nintendo Switch's Home Menu is a piece of crap, all of the shitty gigantic game icons are lined up in a row, but the rest of the games are tossed into a trash can called 'All Games'... I wonder have they (the people that made the menu) ever played the Nintendo fanboys' Switch?"

What do you think of what Hideki Kamiya said? Do you agree or do you like the Switch home?